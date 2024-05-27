Mississippi State Baseball is Not Selected as a Host Site
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State baseball is back in the postseason and for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs hoisted the national title in that year, but it was a struggle for the two seasons following their magical run in Omaha.
However, the wait is over for State fans as this team is ready to work back to Omaha. The first stop on the journey will not be at Dudy Noble Field.
While this State team is good enough to maneuver through a road, regional playing at home would have given them a considerable advantage. MSU holds 24 of the top 25 attendance records in NCAA baseball history, and they have won the past four regionals they have hosted.
The Bulldogs were not a lock to host and were firmly in the bubble, mainly due to only having a 24 RPI. However, the Diamond Dawgs had a pair of nice wins in Hoover against Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
State had quite an impressive resume with 16 Quad 1 wins, which was fourth in the country, and 14 in terms of strength of schedule. However, five Quad 4 losses sunk the Bulldogs, and despite their impressive conference wins, the slow start in nonconference play hurt them.
The Bulldogs will find out where they are heading for a regional tomorrow on the NCAA selection show, which airs at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN 2.
Host Sites
￼Arkansas
Texas A&M
Florida State
NC State
Virginia
Georgia
Kentucky
Oklahoma State
Oregon State
North Carolina
Clemson
UC Santa Barbara
East Carolina
Arizona
Oklahoma
Tennessee