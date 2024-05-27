Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Baseball is Not Selected as a Host Site

The Bulldogs will start the NCAA tournament on the road

STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State baseball is back in the postseason and for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs hoisted the national title in that year, but it was a struggle for the two seasons following their magical run in Omaha. 

However, the wait is over for State fans as this team is ready to work back to Omaha. The first stop on the journey will not be at Dudy Noble Field. 

While this State team is good enough to maneuver through a road, regional playing at home would have given them a considerable advantage. MSU holds 24 of the top 25 attendance records in NCAA baseball history, and they have won the past four regionals they have hosted. 

The Bulldogs were not a lock to host and were firmly in the bubble, mainly due to only having a 24 RPI. However, the Diamond Dawgs had a pair of nice wins in Hoover against Texas A&M and Ole Miss. 

State had quite an impressive resume with 16 Quad 1 wins, which was fourth in the country, and 14 in terms of strength of schedule. However, five Quad 4 losses sunk the Bulldogs, and despite their impressive conference wins, the slow start in nonconference play hurt them. 

The Bulldogs will find out where they are heading for a regional tomorrow on the NCAA selection show, which airs at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN 2. 

Host Sites

￼Arkansas 

Texas A&M

Florida State 

NC State 

Virginia 

Georgia 

Kentucky 

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

North Carolina 

Clemson

UC Santa Barbara 

East Carolina 

Arizona 

Oklahoma 

Tennessee

