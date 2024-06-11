Four Mississippi State Baseball Standouts Earn ABCA South All-Region Honors
Mississippi State had four baseball standouts earn spots on the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I South All-Region Teams.
Sophomore outfielder Dakota Jordan, junior pitcher Khal Stephen and sophomore pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje were named to the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region First Team while sophomore shortstop David Mershon was named to the Second Team.
Jordan led the team in home runs (20) and RBIs (72), multi-hit games (26), multi-RBI games (21), slugging percentage (.671) and hits (85). Jordan has the seventh-best batting average in the SEC hitting .354. His dominance helped him win the Ferriss Trophy for being the best collegiate player in the state of Mississippi, while landing a spot on the All-SEC Second Team, being a semifinalist for the 2024 Golden Spikes Award and being a 2024 Charlottesville All-Regional Team member.
Stephen led the Bulldogs in wins (eight--tied with Cjinte), innings pitched (96.0) and ERA (3.28). His 3.28 ERA is the fifth-best ERA in the SEC this season. He finished second on the team with 107 strikeouts and was named First Team All-SEC and a Charlottesville All-Regional Team member.
Cijntje tied for the team lead in wins with eight and led the team in strikeouts with 113. He had four games this season where he tallied double-digit strikeouts. In 90.2 innings, opponents hit .211 off Cijntje and he posted an ERA of 3.67, the ninth-best ERA in the SEC.
Mershon led the team in stolen bases with 27 for the season, the fourth-most in a single season in program history for Mississippi State and the second-most in the SEC this season. At the plate, Mershon had 41 RBIs and was second on the team in hits (77), multi-hit games (23) and batting average (347). His efforts earned him a spot on the All-SEC First Team and he was later named to the Charlottesville All-Regional Team.
The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-America teams will be announced the morning of Friday, June 14 prior to the start of the 2024 NCAA Division I College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced on Wednesday, June 19. ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers and Position Players of the Year will be announced on Monday, June 24.