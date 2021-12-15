Louisiana Tech Lands Bulldogs Baseball Transfer

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Louisiana Tech Lands Mississippi State Baseball Transfer

    One former Mississippi State baseball player is headed to Louisiana Tech.
    Former Mississippi State baseball infielder Jeffrey Ince announced his decision to transfer to Louisiana Tech before the beginning of the 2022 season on Tuesday. 

    The 6-foot-0, 170-pound true freshman from Jackson Prep in Flowood, Mississippi, was one of MSU's hottest recruits heading into the 2022 season. He is a strong switch-hitter with a lot of power in his swing, as shown by his performances on both his high school team and across various traveling tournament teams. Defensively, he is an extremely versatile middle infielder who excels as a shortstop. According to Perfect Game, Ince was the No. 18 overall player and No. 4 shortstop for the state of Mississippi in the 2021 signing class. He played in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools All-Star game following his senior season and was named a Preseason 2nd-Team All-American for the Southeast Region by Perfect Game. 

    Ince worked out with the team as a true freshman for most of the fall and participated in both the team's Fall World Series tournament and a scrimmage against Alabama on Oct. 15. He saw playing time in three of the four games of the Fall World Series, but did not have the most impressive performance-- Ince finished 1-7 hitting with one run scored and one stolen base, and he struck out four times. Defensively, he played as a shortstop in game one and started the fourth game of the series at second base. Ince was brought into the game as a pinch hitter for one at-bat against Alabama but struck out looking. 

    Despite his struggles, Ince has proven in the past that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. His departure from the Mississippi State program may have come sooner than he would have liked, but he will work to be the best that he can be at Louisiana Tech or anywhere else he might find himself eventually. 

