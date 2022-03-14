Mississippi State baseball might have routed Princeton by a score of 11-2 on Friday afternoon, but many of those runs would not have been possible without Kellum Clark.

Clark, who plays right-field, was the shining star in Friday's matchup and did things that no other Bulldog has done this season. As the team's five-hole hitter, Clark went 3-for-5 at the plate with two three-run home runs, seven RBIs and two runs scored. He lit up Dudy Noble Field with his powerful hitting and kept his team so far ahead that the Tigers stood no chance of catching up.

It's hard to believe that Clark had a dismal start to the season that resulted in him losing playing time. High expectations were placed upon him at the beginning of the season, but he went 0-for-16 at the plate through the first eight games of the year. Much to the delight of Diamond Dawgs fans, Clark's bat finally found some life against Tulane on March 4. From there, he has looked like an even better version of the player he was last year. In just six games, Clark has gone 8-for-24 batting with 13 RBIs, seven runs scored and four home runs.

Clark will look to keep his momentum going as the season progresses, especially into SEC play, which begins next weekend as Mississippi State visits Georgia. His bat has once again become one of the most valuable parts of the Bulldogs' offense and has most certainly helped his team turn things around.