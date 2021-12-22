Pair of Baseball Bulldogs Earn Preseason All-America Honors

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State Baseball Duo Picks Up Preseason All-America Honors

    Collegiate Baseball named two Mississippi State baseball standouts to their Preseason All-America Teams.
    Author:

    Two Diamond Dawgs were named to Collegiate Baseball's Preseason All-America Team on Tuesday afternoon. 

    Catcher Logan Tanner and right-handed pitcher Landon Sims each added yet another honor to their stacked resumes. Sims received Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America First-Team recognition, while Tanner was named to the publication's second team. The recognition comes as no surprise, as the two have emerged as some of the biggest stars on Mississippi State's young team. Both had a dominant 2021 season, made many key plays to keep their Bulldogs alive in the postseason and helped them to their first-ever national championship.

    Sims is one of the most respected-- and feared-- closers in all of college baseball. In 25 appearances on the mound last season, he had a 5-0 record and 13 saves in 56.1 innings of play. His 1.44 earned run average was among the best in the nation, and he only walked 15 batters. Sims reached the triple figures in strikeouts with exactly 100. He received All-America and All-SEC honors at the end of the season. 

    Tanner's ability to read the field so clearly is what makes him such a good catcher. In 2021, he had a 0.995 fielding percentage and 700 putouts-- a few of which showed off his strength and accuracy. Tanner also made waves on offense and posted a 0.287 batting average with 70 hits, 53 runs batted in and a team-high 15 home runs. He was named to the All-SEC Newcomer team as a result. 

    Read More

    The pair were also named in MLB Pipeline's 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects List late last week, with Sims coming in at No. 19 and Tanner at No. 20. Their Diamond Dawgs were ranked No. 9 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Poll. 

    Tanner and Sims will finally get the chance to take the field again in front of their fans in less than two months. The Bulldogs will face off against Long Beach State in a three-game series beginning on Feb. 18, and the road to a second-consecutive national championship will begin in Starkville. 

    USATSI_16346790 (1)
    Baseball

    Pair of Baseball Bulldogs Earn Preseason All-America Honors

    just now
    USATSI_16733683
    Football

    Mississippi State Lands Alabama CB Marcus Banks

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16346790 (1)
    Baseball

    Looking Into Where The Bulldogs Ranked in The Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17346751
    Football

    Playoff Prescott: Where The Cowboys Stand in The NFC Playoff Picture

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17386299
    Football

    Cowboys Win But Can Dak Prescott Shake His Slump?

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17062614
    Football

    Bulldogs' Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson Putting the 'AP' in APB

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17110444 (1)
    Football

    Quarterback Trainer Tony Racioppi Explains What Makes Will Rogers Such a Talented Passer

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    Bulldogs WR Reportedly Enters The Transfer Portal

    Dec 18, 2021