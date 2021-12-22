Pair of Baseball Bulldogs Earn Preseason All-America Honors

Two Diamond Dawgs were named to Collegiate Baseball's Preseason All-America Team on Tuesday afternoon.

Catcher Logan Tanner and right-handed pitcher Landon Sims each added yet another honor to their stacked resumes. Sims received Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America First-Team recognition, while Tanner was named to the publication's second team. The recognition comes as no surprise, as the two have emerged as some of the biggest stars on Mississippi State's young team. Both had a dominant 2021 season, made many key plays to keep their Bulldogs alive in the postseason and helped them to their first-ever national championship.

Sims is one of the most respected-- and feared-- closers in all of college baseball. In 25 appearances on the mound last season, he had a 5-0 record and 13 saves in 56.1 innings of play. His 1.44 earned run average was among the best in the nation, and he only walked 15 batters. Sims reached the triple figures in strikeouts with exactly 100. He received All-America and All-SEC honors at the end of the season.

Tanner's ability to read the field so clearly is what makes him such a good catcher. In 2021, he had a 0.995 fielding percentage and 700 putouts-- a few of which showed off his strength and accuracy. Tanner also made waves on offense and posted a 0.287 batting average with 70 hits, 53 runs batted in and a team-high 15 home runs. He was named to the All-SEC Newcomer team as a result.

The pair were also named in MLB Pipeline's 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects List late last week, with Sims coming in at No. 19 and Tanner at No. 20. Their Diamond Dawgs were ranked No. 9 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Poll.

Tanner and Sims will finally get the chance to take the field again in front of their fans in less than two months. The Bulldogs will face off against Long Beach State in a three-game series beginning on Feb. 18, and the road to a second-consecutive national championship will begin in Starkville.