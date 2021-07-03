Former Mississippi State Head Coach Praises Bulldogs Baseball After National Championship Win

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen had praise for the Bulldogs after their title game victory.

Mississippi State has had plenty of success across its athletic programs throughout the years, but had never won a national title until Wednesday.

The Bulldogs made the most of their 2021 College World Series finals appearance after 12 trips to Omaha, winning it all with a 9-0 shutout victory of Vanderbilt in the final game of the championship series.

Of course, baseball coach Chris Lemonis and Bulldogs fans back in Starkville were ecstatic about the team's accomplishment, but former MSU coaches like Florida Gators head football coach Dan Mullen also took the time to congratulate the OmaDawgs.

"Congrats @HailStateBB and to all the deserving State fans everywhere on being National Champions," Mullen tweeted after the game.

Mullen is one of the most respected football coaches in MSU history, leading the team to three seasons with nine wins or more during his time in Starkville. For context, the Bulldogs have only had four nine-win seasons in the history of the football program.

Mullen is also known for his work with quarterbacks, and was over some of the Bulldogs' most prominent signal-callers, Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald.

Prescott has quickly become of the NFL's most respected quarterbacks, drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Fitzgerald is no longer in the NFL after a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and after seeing some time with the for the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks, but he did make his mark on the MSU history books with nine school records in his first season starting.

Prescott was in attendance in Omaha to watch MSU take down Vanderbilt, while Fitzgerald also had praise for the team.

Other former Bulldogs chimed in as well.