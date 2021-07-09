Mississippi Braves Celebrating Mississippi State Bulldogs' National Championship Victory on Friday

Sports Illustrated home
Mississippi Braves Celebrating Mississippi State Bulldogs' National Championship Victory

The celebration for Mississippi State's first national title continues.
The celebration for Mississippi State's first national title continues.

The Mississippi State Braves are set to celebrate the Mississippi State Bulldogs' national championship victory on "Maroon" Friday evening at Trustmark Park.

Bulldogs baseball players Tanner Leggett and Preston Johnson will throw out first pitches. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT as the Braves take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. CT.

“On behalf of the Mississippi Braves, we want to congratulate Coach Lemonis and the entire Bulldogs team and university on their historic achievement in Omaha,” Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven said. “We are honored to welcome Tanner Leggett and Preston Johnson to Trustmark Park on Friday as they played a huge role in bringing the national title to the state of Mississippi.” 

The Bulldogs are still riding the high of their first national championship victory in any team sport in the history of the school. MSU managed to keep surviving and advancing throughout the postseason with a number of thrilling victories that concluded in a satisfying shutout as the team defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores, 9-0 in the final game of the College World Series Finals.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Bulldogs as they prepare to run it back next year, but there's no doubt such a statement win on college baseball's biggest stage will have a favorable impact on recruiting.

