Look: Mississippi State National Championship Rings, Unveiled

The Mississippi State baseball team revealed its national championship rings on Thursday.

The rings feature a large M over S in the top center, surrounded by many diamonds. The logo is the centerpiece of a large national championship trophy.

On the right side of the ring, the words "dawgs win again" are etched near the top. Riley Self started using the phrase at the beginning of the season when the team saw many close, walk-off victories. It quickly became a slogan for the team up until the very end of the season. Directly above that is the phrase "Dude Effect," which pays tribute to the fans who packed into Dudy Noble Field every weekend to watch the Diamond Dawgs. Lastly, there is an outline of the NCAA College World Series logo and the team's record of 50-18 directly below it.

MSU's own National Champions logo takes up the majority of the left side of the ring, but it is also the side that is personalized for each member of the team. The left side has each player or coach's name near the top and the number towards the bottom.

The rings will be presented between the first and second quarter of MSU's homecoming game against Kentucky.