SEC Announces 12 Nationally Televised Games for Bulldogs in 2022 Season

SEC Baseball Announces 12 Nationally-Televised Games for Diamond Dawgs This Season
The SEC announced a full slate of nationally-televised baseball games for various conference programs this afternoon.
The reigning national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs will have 12 games broadcast across the nation. Out of these 12 games, five will be broadcast from Dudy Noble Field, giving baseball fans across the country a glimpse into the unique stadium atmosphere.
The Bulldogs will have two games aired from three separate series-- at Georgia, at Ole Miss and versus Florida-- which puts major emphasis on these matchups. The Saturday afternoon game against Ole Miss will be on ESPN2, while the much-anticipated Saturday night matchup between the Dawgs and the Gators will be aired on ESPNU.
The other 10 contests will be available on SEC Network.
Here's everything to know about how you can see the Diamond Dawgs play on national television, including each matchup's time, date, network and opponent.
Mississippi State at Georgia
Date: March 18
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Georgia
Date: March 20
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 11 a.m.
Mississippi State vs Alabama
Date: March 27
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 2 p.m.
Mississippi State at Arkansas
Date: April 1
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 6 p.m.
Mississippi State vs LSU
Date: April 8
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 7 p.m.
Read More
Mississippi State vs Auburn
Date: April 14
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Date: April 21
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Date: April 23
Network: ESPN2
Time (CT): 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Missouri
Date: May 1
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 2 p.m.
Mississippi State vs Florida
Date: May 6
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 7 p.m.
Mississippi State vs Florida
Date: May 7
Network: ESPNU
Time (CT): 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Date: May 15
Network: SEC Network
Time (CT): 12 p.m.