SEC Announces 12 Nationally Televised Games for Bulldogs in 2022 Season

SEC Baseball Announces 12 Nationally-Televised Games for Diamond Dawgs This Season

Mississippi State will have a handful of baseball games shown on national television this season.

The SEC announced a full slate of nationally-televised baseball games for various conference programs this afternoon. 

The reigning national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs will have 12 games broadcast across the nation. Out of these 12 games, five will be broadcast from Dudy Noble Field, giving baseball fans across the country a glimpse into the unique stadium atmosphere. 

The Bulldogs will have two games aired from three separate series-- at Georgia, at Ole Miss and versus Florida-- which puts major emphasis on these matchups. The Saturday afternoon game against Ole Miss will be on ESPN2, while the much-anticipated Saturday night matchup between the Dawgs and the Gators will be aired on ESPNU. 

The other 10 contests will be available on SEC Network. 

Here's everything to know about how you can see the Diamond Dawgs play on national television, including each matchup's time, date, network and opponent. 

Mississippi State at Georgia

Date: March 18

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia

Date: March 20

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 11 a.m.

Mississippi State vs Alabama

Date: March 27

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Date: April 1

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 6 p.m.

Mississippi State vs LSU

Date: April 8

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 7 p.m.

Mississippi State vs Auburn

Date: April 14

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Date: April 21

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Date: April 23

Network: ESPN2

Time (CT): 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri 

Date: May 1

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 2 p.m.

Mississippi State vs Florida

Date: May 6

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 7 p.m.

Mississippi State vs Florida

Date: May 7

Network: ESPNU

Time (CT): 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Date: May 15

Network: SEC Network

Time (CT): 12 p.m.

