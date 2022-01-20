Meet Mississippi State Baseball's 2022 Outfielders

Mississippi State's 2022 baseball season is officially less than a month away, and a group of new and returning players is set to take the field.

After winning the College World Series National Championship in 2021, the Diamond Dawgs are more than ready to defend their title. Despite losing some key players in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Bulldogs' coaching staff and players alike have worked hard to fill in the missing pieces.

Now that we've met the pitchers, catchers and infielders, there is only one group that remains: the outfielders. Here are the 10 players who will be responsible for holding down left, right and center field this season.

Bryce Chance: As one of the freshmen on Mississippi State's baseball squad, Chance has a lot to live up to this season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete hit .481 as a senior for Madison-Ridgeland Academy and has the potential to be outstanding in the years to come.

Matt Corder: This Hinds Community College transfer brings a lot of talent to an already-loaded Bulldogs team. Corder posted a .440 batting average during his two years with the Eagles and had 28 runs batted in. His strong swing will be something to pay attention to in the coming months.

Brad Cumbest: Cumbest saw playing time in the College World Series as an outfielder. In his 2021 campaign, Cumbest totaled 37 hits, 21 runs batted in and 23 runs scored. Although he suffered a wrist injury in the second game of the championship series, he played a huge role in getting his Bulldogs their first national championship.

Jess Davis: As one of the top transfers for the Bulldogs, Davis shows a lot of promise. The graduate student out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham had an outstanding career with the Blazers. During his 2021 season, Davis started all of the team's 54 games and had 48 hits and 39 runs scored. He also had a perfect fielding percentage as an outfielder.

Aaron Downs: Downs grew up very close to Bulldogs territory, and that certainly shows in his decision to spend his college career at MSU. The freshman from Heritage Academy in Columbus, Mississippi, was the No. 69 ranked high school MLB Draft prospect according to Baseball America and had a .461 batting average as a senior.

Revy Higgins III: As the Bulldogs' third freshman outfielder, Higgins has certainly proven himself as a valuable asset to the Bulldogs. He was the No. 1 outfielder in the state of Alabama according to Perfect Game.

Hunter Hines: Hines joined the Bulldogs as a true freshman out of Madison Central High School in Mississippi. As a senior for the Jaguars, he had a .465 batting average and notched 12 doubles and seven home runs. He certainly has the potential to become a heavy-hitter for the team as he grows older.

Drew McGowan: Although McGowan appeared in only 24 games last season, expect him to make a big jump this season. In the games he played for the Bulldogs, he had seven hits in 33 at-bats, two of which were doubles that helped his team tremendously.

Von Seibert: The junior out of Pearl River Community College had a great season for the Wildcats and will likely carry that momentum into the upcoming season. Seibert had a total of 110 at-bats with 27 hits, four doubles, a triple and 11 home runs during his time at PRCC and was a valuable recruit for the Bulldogs.

Brayland Skinner: Skinner is one of the leaders of this season's group of outfielders, and for good reason. The senior demonstrated incredible speed and an eye for the ball during his 2021 junior season with the Bulldogs. Skinner finished the year with a .205 batting average and stole six of the seven bases he attempted to steal.