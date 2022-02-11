Three Mississippi State Baseball Players Named to All-SEC Preseason Rosters

A handful of talented Mississippi State baseball stars were named to various 2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams on Thursday afternoon.

Pitcher Landon Sims and Catcher Logan Tanner were unsurprisingly named to the First-Team All-SEC. Additionally, Luke Hancock was named to the second team as a designated hitter and all-around utility player. These three were driving forces in the team's College World Series National Championship victory last season and are looking to come back even stronger than before.

Sims appeared in 25 games as a closer last season. The junior had a perfect 5-0 record with 13 saves and allowed an earned run average of only 1.44. Sims' 100 strikeouts in comparison to only 15 batters walked were among the best in the SEC.

Tanner got it done both offensively and defensively last season. He had 700 putouts and caught 11 batters trying to steal. As a batter, Tanner maintained a .287 batting average with 53 RBIs, 45 runs scored and a team-best 15 home runs.

Hancock took over when the team needed it most. Although primarily a catcher, he moved to first base and was a huge part of the Bulldogs' defense towards the end of the season. Offensively, he had a .262 batting average as well as 10 home runs and a whopping 47 walks drawn.

Vanderbilt and LSU led the way with three athletes listed on the All-SEC First Team. Along with the Bulldogs, Florida had two players selected, while Arkansas and Ole Miss each had one.

Four Ole Miss players were chosen for the All-SEC Second Team, double the amount that anyone else had. Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia had two apiece, while Kentucky, South Carolina and Mississippi State each contributed one.

Here's a full list of which SEC players were selected to be on the two teams.

First Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Barco, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss

3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas*

OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*

DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina

RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia