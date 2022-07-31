Skip to main content

Mississippi State Baseball Receives Commitment from VCU Shortstop Connor Hujsak

VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Former VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak committed to Mississippi State's baseball program out of the transfer portal on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior served as a two-year starter for the Rams. Hujsak helped lead his team to a 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship victory and two NCAA Tournament appearances -- one of which was in the 2021 Starkville Regional. 

As a freshman, Hujsak posted a batting average of .239 with 42 hits, 35 RBI and 42 runs scored. More than half of his hits were for extra bases: the slugger slammed seven home runs over the wall and racked up 12 doubles and three triples. Hujsak also demonstrated solid plate discipline and quick speed, walking 25 times and stealing eight bases. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team at the end of the season. 

Hujsak improved his game tremendously in 2022, raising his batting average to .289 and totaling 73 hits, 55 RBI, 20 doubles and 12 home runs. Four of his home runs came in a span of two games in the Chapel Hill Regional against Georgia and North Carolina. The infielder posted a .526 slugging percentage to end the year and stole 17 bases. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mississippi State has put together a talented group of transfers since the Diamond Dawgs saw their season come to an end in May. Hujsak will join former VCU pitcher Tyler Davis in Starkville, as well as an assortment of position players and pitchers including Colton Ledbetter, Will Hoyle, Amani Larry, Nate Dohm, Landon Gartman and Aaron Nixon. 

USATSI_16970733
Football

2022 SEC Quarterback Rankings: Where Each Signal-Caller Stands Ahead of the Season

By Crissy Froyd1 hour ago
USATSI_17156885
Football

Mississippi State Ranked in Top 25 of College Football Brands by High School Student-Athletes

By Elizabeth KeenJul 30, 2022 1:04 PM EDT
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

Mississippi State's Colton Ledbetter and Slate Alford Shine for Newport Gulls in NECBL

By Elizabeth KeenJul 30, 2022 5:15 AM EDT
USATSI_13724923
Football

Pro Football Focus Names Former Mississippi State Standout Keytaon Thompson Among Top Wide Receivers in College Football

By Elizabeth KeenJul 28, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17517733
Football

From State to Sundays: What Are QB Dak Prescott's Odds to Be Named NFL MVP?

By Dylan FlippoJul 27, 2022 8:53 PM EDT
IMG_2509
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Star Luke Hancock Returning to Diamond Dawgs for 2023 Season

By Dylan FlippoJul 27, 2022 3:47 PM EDT
USATSI_17420661
Football

Mississippi State Linebacker Nathaniel Watson Joins Hal Mumme and Associates NIL Agency

By Elizabeth KeenJul 26, 2022 5:05 PM EDT
USATSI_17421573
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

By Brandon LoreeJul 26, 2022 2:09 PM EDT