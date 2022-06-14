The former Diamond Dawg put aside the Magnolia State rivalry to congratulate his friend and members of the Ole Miss baseball team after they punched a ticket the College World Series.

Former Mississippi State Diamond Dawg Tanner Allen fueled his university's rivalry with Ole Miss while playing college baseball, but he was the first to offer support to one Rebel friend after the team punched its ticket to Omaha.

In a tweet shared on Sunday evening, Allen sang high praises for Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko. He spoke very highly of Elko's character and the way that the Rebels continued to fight through a rough stretch of games before wishing them luck.

Don't be fooled -- Allen has always been one to voice his opinions about the school in Oxford. He even took time during last year's National Championship celebration to make a quick dig at fans of the rival school. The former right-fielder certainly has the resume to fight back against critics: he was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2021 and was a major part in landing Mississippi State its first championship in school history.

Elko has made a name for himself at Ole Miss as well. The team captain tore his ACL in the middle of the 2021 season but defied the odds, eventually blasting seven home runs and recording 19 RBI as an injured designated hitter. This season, Elko has posted a .302 batting average with 71 RBI, 57 runs scored and 22 home runs while having a .995 fielding percentage.

Allen is now playing professionally with the Beloit Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. His days of playing in Omaha are over, but now he has the chance to see what Elko and his Ole Miss team can do when given the opportunity.

Allen and Elko's friendship gives fans a glimpse into the human side of a rivalry that has been incredibly bitter over the last few years. It serves as proof that above all, most college baseball players have incredible respect for one another and want to celebrate those whose actions and attitudes lead to success. In the end, no matter the final record or end-of-season stats, that sense of camaraderie among players is exactly what college baseball needs to continue growing for years to come.