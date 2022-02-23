Cowbell Corner Diamond Dawg of the Game: Tanner Leggett Shines in 17-1 Win over UAPB

Skip to main content

Cowbell Corner Diamond Dawg of the Game: Tanner Leggett

Senior infielder Tanner Leggett played a big role in the Bulldogs' 17-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

There were plenty of standout performances in Mississippi State's 17-1 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, but Tanner Leggett stole the show. 

Leggett did not start the game for the Bulldogs, but as the team's lead grew, he was brought in to play at the shortstop position. His performance today proved why he should be considered for a starting spot in the near future. Leggett went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, two runs scored and a home run.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior saw his first bit of action for the day in the bottom of the third inning. He reached first base on a fielder's choice and was able to score teammate Luke Hancock. Two innings later, Leggett hit a solo home run to left field, giving his Bulldogs a 13-1 lead. His final offensive play of the day came in the sixth inning when he slammed a double into left field and sent Hancock to home plate yet again. Brayland Skinner drove him in to score a few plays later. 

However, Leggett was just as explosive on defense. He made a handful of crucial and nearly-unbelievable plays at shortstop. His speed and strength were fully shown as he threw runners out with incredible accuracy and made some of the best plays of the day for the MSU defense. 

Through two games played this season, Leggett boasts a .571 batting average on 4-of-7 hitting. He has already tallied four runs scored and two home runs, and he leads the team with a total of six RBIs. Leggett serves as proof that he doesn't have to be the starting player for his team to create a huge impact -- and he just might have the chance to play again this weekend.

The Bulldogs play host to Northern Kentucky at Dudy Noble Field in a three-game series beginning on Friday. Although official starting lineups won't be announced until closer to the start of the game, there's a very real chance that Leggett could finally take on a starting role for the team in the coming days. 

