Mississippi State Baseball vs Texas Tech Game 1 Live Updates

Keep up with the game as the Diamond Dawgs and Red Raiders face off in Biloxi.

Mississippi State's baseball team is looking to pick up a big midweek victory and get back on track after dropping two games in their weekend series against Tulane. The Diamond Dawgs (6-6) will face a big test as they take on Texas Tech (10-2) at MGM Park in Biloxi. MSU has looked shaky offensively and on the mound at times this season, so they will have to strike first if they want to pick up a key victory tonight.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

1B Luke Hancock

3B Kamren James

DH Hunter Hines

C Logan Tanner

LF Von Seibert

CF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

SS Tanner Leggett

2B Davis Meche

P Parker Stinnett

Texas Tech Starting Lineup

CF Dillon Carter

DH Zac Vooletich

2B Jace Jung

1B Cole Stilwell

SS Kurt Wilson

RF Owen Washburn

C Hudson White

LF Dalton Porter

3B Parker Kelly

P Chase Hampton

TOP of 1-- Texas Tech Batting

Carter struck out swinging

Vooletich struck out swinging

Jung struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1-- MSU Batting

Hancock flied out to catcher

James popped up to 2b

Hines struck out swinging

End of 1-- MSU 0, TTU 0

TOP of 2

Stilwell walked

Wilson walked; Stilwell advanced to second

Washburn lined out to right field

White struck out swinging

Porter fouled out to 3b

BOTTOM of 2

Tanner grounded out to shortstop

Seibert struck out looking

Cumbest flied out to left field

End of 2-- MSU 0, TTU 0

TOP of 3

Kelly struck out looking

Carter reached on a fielding error by 3b

Vooletich struck out swinging; Carter stole second

Jung doubled to right center, RBI; Carter scored

Stilwell struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 3

Clark struck out swinging