Mississippi State Baseball vs Texas Tech Game 1 Live Updates

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs Texas Tech, Game 1
Mississippi State's baseball team is looking to pick up a big midweek victory and get back on track after dropping two games in their weekend series against Tulane. The Diamond Dawgs (6-6) will face a big test as they take on Texas Tech (10-2) at MGM Park in Biloxi. MSU has looked shaky offensively and on the mound at times this season, so they will have to strike first if they want to pick up a key victory tonight.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
1B Luke Hancock
3B Kamren James
DH Hunter Hines
C Logan Tanner
LF Von Seibert
CF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
SS Tanner Leggett
2B Davis Meche
P Parker Stinnett
Texas Tech Starting Lineup
CF Dillon Carter
DH Zac Vooletich
2B Jace Jung
1B Cole Stilwell
SS Kurt Wilson
RF Owen Washburn
C Hudson White
LF Dalton Porter
3B Parker Kelly
P Chase Hampton
TOP of 1-- Texas Tech Batting
Carter struck out swinging
Vooletich struck out swinging
Jung struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1-- MSU Batting
Hancock flied out to catcher
James popped up to 2b
Hines struck out swinging
End of 1-- MSU 0, TTU 0
TOP of 2
Stilwell walked
Wilson walked; Stilwell advanced to second
Washburn lined out to right field
White struck out swinging
Porter fouled out to 3b
BOTTOM of 2
Tanner grounded out to shortstop
Seibert struck out looking
Cumbest flied out to left field
End of 2-- MSU 0, TTU 0
TOP of 3
Kelly struck out looking
Carter reached on a fielding error by 3b
Vooletich struck out swinging; Carter stole second
Jung doubled to right center, RBI; Carter scored
Stilwell struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 3
Clark struck out swinging