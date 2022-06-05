10 players have decided to move on from Mississippi State over the past few weeks, but a large group of players transferring out of a baseball program is not as uncommon as some might think.

In every athletics program across the nation, some players choose to enter the transfer portal.

It's most noticeable in football, but basketball and baseball each have their fair share of student-athletes who take their talents elsewhere. Mississippi State baseball is no stranger to this: there are always a few players who choose to leave at the end of every season. However, the Diamond Dawgs have parted ways with 10 athletes already, and it has only been two weeks since the 2022 season ended.

This has sparked concern among many of the Bulldogs' biggest fans, but it's not as uncommon as some might think. Many players choose to leave on their own, with the majority of them likely seeking more playing time in a program that might not recruit as much talent as Mississippi State. That's not a bad option for those who want to show out as much as they can in hopes of being noticed by MLB Scouts. A coach can also advise his players to find a home elsewhere because of the talent he is bringing in. This is more common in younger players who haven't had the opportunity to get their feet wet and wouldn't be expected to have a significant increase in playing time.

Five of the 10 student-athletes who have entered the transfer portal are freshmen. The only one of those freshmen who saw playing time was pitcher Jack Walker: he posted a 12.86 earned run average with 13 strikeouts and 13 walks in 14.0 innings of action.

Four other transfers saw very limited playing time despite having experience at the collegiate level. Pitcher Andrew Walling transferred to MSU after a stellar year at Eastern Oklahoma State College, but he only played in three games and was kept on a very short leash after showing control issues early. Likewise, sophomore infielder Davis Meche started two games on the season before serving mostly as a bench player in blowout games. Matt Corder and Brayland Skinner both served as outfielders, but they were rotated in and out of the lineup so often that neither one was able to play consistently.

Out of all 10 transfers, pitcher Mikey Tepper was the one who was the most utilized. He began to improve as he saw more playing time and finished the season with 27 runs on 25 hits with 29 strikeouts and 25 batters walked.

This season might have seen a few more players enter the transfer portal than in years past, but it likely won't make much of a difference for the team. Plenty of key pieces on the field and in the bullpen are expected to return and continue to improve ahead of the 2023 season.

Looking at the big picture, it's safe to say that head coach Chris Lemonis is confident in the talent he is bringing in. He's already picked up a strong arm through the portal in Memphis pitcher Landon Gartman and is likely eyeing a few more big names that have chosen to leave their programs.

There are a few names who have entered the transfer portal for Mississippi State have been shocking, but it's nothing that the team can't rebound from. Unless next season is even tougher for the Diamond Dawgs, there is nothing to be worried about.