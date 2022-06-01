Skip to main content

Mississippi State Adds Memphis RHP Via Transfer Portal

Mississippi State baseball is working the transfer portal as expected this offseason.

Mississippi State baseball has added former Memphis Tigers right-handed pitcher Landon Gartman through the transfer portal, as he announced Wednesday morning.

"Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Mississippi State University! #HailState," Gartman tweeted.

Gartman went 7-1 with the Tigers, posting a 3.56 ERA, giving up 54 hits, 34 runs, 29 walks and striking out 94 batters over 86.0 innings en route to being named AAC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year. 

This marks one of what is expected to be several acquisitions through the transfer portal by head coach Chris Lemonis and Co. ahead of next season.

