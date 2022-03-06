Mississippi State Baseball vs Tulane Game 3 Live Updates

Skip to main content

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs Tulane, Game 3

Mississippi State's baseball team is looking to clinch a series victory against Tulane this afternoon after disappointingly dropping yesterday's game. The Diamond Dawgs (6-5) routed the Green Wave (9-2) by a score of 19-2 on Friday night. However, they lost yesterday by a score of 11-10 in extra innings after letting a big, early lead slip away. MSU needs a victory to carry momentum into a difficult midweek matchup against Texas Tech. 

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

1B Luke Hancock

3B Kamren James

DH Hunter Hines

C Logan Tanner

RF Kellum Clark

LF Aaron Downs

CF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

P Cade Smith 

Tulane Starting Lineup

RF Ethan Groff

DH Gavin Schulz

C Bennett Lee

1B Brady Marget

3B Brayden Morrow

LF Simon Baumgardt

2B Chase Engelhard

SS Trevor Minder

CF Jared Hart

P Michael Massey  

TOP of 1-- MSU Batting

Hancock flied out to left field

James grounded out to 2b

Hines struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1-- Tulane Batting 

Groff singled through the left side

Schulz singled to center field; Groff advanced to second

Lee grounded into double play; Schulz advanced to second; Groff out on the play

Marget singled to left center, RBI; Schulz scored

Morrow singled to left center; Marget advanced to second

Baumgardt grounded out to shortstop

End of 1-- MSU 0, Tulane 1

TOP of 2

Tanner singled to right field

Clark grounded into double play; Tanner out on the play

Downs struck out looking

BOTTOM of 2

Engelhard doubled to right center

Minder grounded out to 2b; Engelhard advanced to third

Hart grounded out to 1b

