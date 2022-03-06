Mississippi State Baseball vs Tulane Game 3 Live Updates

Mississippi State's baseball team is looking to clinch a series victory against Tulane this afternoon after disappointingly dropping yesterday's game. The Diamond Dawgs (6-5) routed the Green Wave (9-2) by a score of 19-2 on Friday night. However, they lost yesterday by a score of 11-10 in extra innings after letting a big, early lead slip away. MSU needs a victory to carry momentum into a difficult midweek matchup against Texas Tech.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

1B Luke Hancock

3B Kamren James

DH Hunter Hines

C Logan Tanner

RF Kellum Clark

LF Aaron Downs

CF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

P Cade Smith

Tulane Starting Lineup

RF Ethan Groff

DH Gavin Schulz

C Bennett Lee

1B Brady Marget

3B Brayden Morrow

LF Simon Baumgardt

2B Chase Engelhard

SS Trevor Minder

CF Jared Hart

P Michael Massey

TOP of 1-- MSU Batting

Hancock flied out to left field

James grounded out to 2b

Hines struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1-- Tulane Batting

Groff singled through the left side

Schulz singled to center field; Groff advanced to second

Lee grounded into double play; Schulz advanced to second; Groff out on the play

Marget singled to left center, RBI; Schulz scored

Morrow singled to left center; Marget advanced to second

Baumgardt grounded out to shortstop

End of 1-- MSU 0, Tulane 1

TOP of 2

Tanner singled to right field

Clark grounded into double play; Tanner out on the play

Downs struck out looking

BOTTOM of 2

Engelhard doubled to right center

Minder grounded out to 2b; Engelhard advanced to third

Hart grounded out to 1b