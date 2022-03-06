Mississippi State Baseball vs Tulane Game 3 Live Updates

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs Tulane, Game 3
Mississippi State's baseball team is looking to clinch a series victory against Tulane this afternoon after disappointingly dropping yesterday's game. The Diamond Dawgs (6-5) routed the Green Wave (9-2) by a score of 19-2 on Friday night. However, they lost yesterday by a score of 11-10 in extra innings after letting a big, early lead slip away. MSU needs a victory to carry momentum into a difficult midweek matchup against Texas Tech.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
1B Luke Hancock
3B Kamren James
DH Hunter Hines
C Logan Tanner
RF Kellum Clark
LF Aaron Downs
CF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Tanner Leggett
P Cade Smith
Tulane Starting Lineup
RF Ethan Groff
DH Gavin Schulz
C Bennett Lee
1B Brady Marget
3B Brayden Morrow
LF Simon Baumgardt
2B Chase Engelhard
SS Trevor Minder
CF Jared Hart
P Michael Massey
TOP of 1-- MSU Batting
Hancock flied out to left field
James grounded out to 2b
Hines struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1-- Tulane Batting
Groff singled through the left side
Schulz singled to center field; Groff advanced to second
Lee grounded into double play; Schulz advanced to second; Groff out on the play
Marget singled to left center, RBI; Schulz scored
Morrow singled to left center; Marget advanced to second
Baumgardt grounded out to shortstop
End of 1-- MSU 0, Tulane 1
TOP of 2
Tanner singled to right field
Clark grounded into double play; Tanner out on the play
Downs struck out looking
BOTTOM of 2
Engelhard doubled to right center
Minder grounded out to 2b; Engelhard advanced to third
Hart grounded out to 1b