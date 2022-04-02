Skip to main content

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Game 2

Follow along as Mississippi State baseball faces Arkansas in the second game of the weekend series.

Mississippi State baseball (16-11, 3-4) heads into Saturday evening's contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-4, 6-1) with something to prove and a need to bounce back after being blown out, 8-1 in the first game of the weekend series on Friday.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and Arkansas. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

1B Luke Hancock

3B Kamren James

DH Hunter Hines

C Logan Tanner

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

CF Matt Corder

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Parker Stinnett

Arkansas starting lineup:

3B Cayden Wallace

1B Peyton Stovall

C Michael Turner

RF Chris Lanzilli

2B Robert Moore

CF Braydon Webb

DH Brady Slavens

SS Jalen Battles

LF Zack Gregory

LHP Hagen Smith

TOP of 1 (MSU batting):

Hancock grounded out to shortstop

James walked

Hines walked; James advanced to second

