Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Game 2
Mississippi State baseball (16-11, 3-4) heads into Saturday evening's contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-4, 6-1) with something to prove and a need to bounce back after being blown out, 8-1 in the first game of the weekend series on Friday.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and Arkansas. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
1B Luke Hancock
3B Kamren James
DH Hunter Hines
C Logan Tanner
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
CF Matt Corder
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Parker Stinnett
Arkansas starting lineup:
3B Cayden Wallace
1B Peyton Stovall
C Michael Turner
RF Chris Lanzilli
2B Robert Moore
CF Braydon Webb
DH Brady Slavens
SS Jalen Battles
LF Zack Gregory
LHP Hagen Smith
TOP of 1 (MSU batting):
Hancock grounded out to shortstop
James walked
Hines walked; James advanced to second