Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Game 1
SEC play marches on for Mississippi State baseball (16-10, 3-3) as the Bulldogs take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-4, 5-1) in Game 1 on Friday in Fayetteville.
Mississippi State comes off a 10-4 win over Memphis, while Arkansas most recently recorded a 16-8 victory over Little Rock on Tuesday before Wednesday's matchup between the two teams was canceled.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on as the action unfolds between the Bulldogs and the Hogs. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
CF Jess Davis
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Tanner Leggett
RHP Preston Johnson
Arkansas starting lineup:
3B Cayden Wallace
1B Peyton Stovall
C Michael Turner
RF Chris Lanzilli
2B Robert Moore
CF Braydon Webb
DH Jace Bohrofen
SS Jalen Battles
LF Zack Gregory
RHP Connor Noland
TOP of 1:
Davis grounded out to second base
James struck out looking