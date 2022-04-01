Skip to main content

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Game 1

Mississippi State baseball faces the Arkansas Razorbacks in first contest of a three-game series on Friday.

SEC play marches on for Mississippi State baseball (16-10, 3-3) as the Bulldogs take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-4, 5-1) in Game 1 on Friday in Fayetteville.

Mississippi State comes off a 10-4 win over Memphis, while Arkansas most recently recorded a 16-8 victory over Little Rock on Tuesday before Wednesday's matchup between the two teams was canceled.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on as the action unfolds between the Bulldogs and the Hogs. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

RHP Preston Johnson

Arkansas starting lineup:

3B Cayden Wallace

1B Peyton Stovall

C Michael Turner

RF Chris Lanzilli

2B Robert Moore

CF Braydon Webb

DH Jace Bohrofen

SS Jalen Battles

LF Zack Gregory

RHP Connor Noland

TOP of 1:

Davis grounded out to second base

James struck out looking

