Everything to know as Mississippi State and Georgia face off to begin SEC play.

Mississippi State baseball is on a four-game winning streak entering SEC play thanks to a series sweep of Princeton this past weekend and a midweek victory over Binghamton on Monday night.

The Diamond Dawgs have an 11-7 record heading into a tough weekend against the No. 20 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is 14-3 on the season and is coming into the game off a 15-3 midweek win over the University of South Carolina-Upstate.

Mississippi State has become more consistent offensively as of late, but the team recently lost standout pitchers Landon Sims and Stone Simmons for the year. The Bulldogs need to start strong in conference play, and many less experienced members of the team will need to fill big roles over the coming week. A victory over a talented opponent will give MSU momentum and help the team navigate through a difficult conference schedule.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Diamond Dawgs' first game in SEC play:

Game information: No. 23 Mississippi State vs. No. 20 Georgia

Where: Foley Field (Athens, GA)

Weather: 63 degrees, Scattered Thunderstorms

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 18

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive