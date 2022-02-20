Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/20/2022)
Mississippi State baseball isn't starting the season off quite the way it has wanted to, falling twice to Long Beach State in the first two games of the three-game series the Bulldogs open the season with.
But Day 3 -- the final matchup between these two teams -- gives Mississippi State a chance to bounce back and avoid being swept as the Diamond Dawgs continue to knock the rust off and settle into the swing of things.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT in Starkville.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
CF Brayland Skinner
SS Lane Forsythe
Long Beach State starting lineup:
3B Peppi
2B Saldivar
1B Long
RF Luttrell
SS Murillo
LF Rosales
DH Moeller
CF Pimentel
C Jimenez
RHP Watts-Brown
TOP of 1