Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/20/2022)

Mississippi State baseball takes on Long Beach State for the final game of the series.

Mississippi State baseball isn't starting the season off quite the way it has wanted to, falling twice to Long Beach State in the first two games of the three-game series the Bulldogs open the season with.

But Day 3 -- the final matchup between these two teams -- gives Mississippi State a chance to bounce back and avoid being swept as the Diamond Dawgs continue to knock the rust off and settle into the swing of things. 

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT in Starkville.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James 

1B Luke Hancock 

C Logan Tanner 

DH Hunter Hines 

RF Kellum Clark 

LF Brad Cumbest 

CF Brayland Skinner 

SS Lane Forsythe

Long Beach State starting lineup:

3B Peppi

2B Saldivar

1B Long

RF Luttrell

SS Murillo

LF Rosales

DH Moeller

CF Pimentel

C Jimenez

RHP Watts-Brown

TOP of 1

