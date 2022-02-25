Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/25/2022)

Skip to main content

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky, Game 1

Mississippi State baseball takes on Northern Kentucky for the first game of the weekend series.

Mississippi State baseball is on a hot streak right now after winning two consecutive games -- a 12-4 victory over Long Beach State to avoid being swept in the first series of the season and a huge 17-1 win over visiting UAPB in midweek action.

The Bulldogs aim to continue their winning ways with a weekend series against Northern Kentucky that kicks off on Friday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT in Starkville.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

