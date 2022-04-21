Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Ole Miss, Game 1

Mississippi State baseball looks to pick up a Game 1 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Mississippi State baseball (22-16, 6-9) is coming off of a huge midweek victory against Jackson State and will begin one of the biggest weekend series of the year tonight against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs are 16-3 against the Rebels over the last few seasons and are hoping to continue that success heading into the second half of conference action. Ole Miss (21-15, 5-10) was ranked No. 1 in the nation only a few weeks ago but have now fallen to last place in the SEC West. The Rebels are looking to regain momentum in front of their home crowd.

The competition between the two teams will be fierce, especially with a chance at the postseason potentially on the line. 

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the in-state rivals clash in Game 1 at 6 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State starting lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

CF Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Slate Alford

SS Lane Forsythe 

RHP Brandon Smith

Ole Miss starting lineup:

3B Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

DH Kemp Alderman

LF Kevin Graham

CF TJ McCants

RF Hayden Leatherwood

2B Peyton Chatagnier

C Hayden Dunhurst

RHP Dylan DeLucia 

