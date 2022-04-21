Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Ole Miss, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball (22-16, 6-9) is coming off of a huge midweek victory against Jackson State and will begin one of the biggest weekend series of the year tonight against Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs are 16-3 against the Rebels over the last few seasons and are hoping to continue that success heading into the second half of conference action. Ole Miss (21-15, 5-10) was ranked No. 1 in the nation only a few weeks ago but have now fallen to last place in the SEC West. The Rebels are looking to regain momentum in front of their home crowd.
The competition between the two teams will be fierce, especially with a chance at the postseason potentially on the line.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
CF Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Slate Alford
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Brandon Smith
Ole Miss starting lineup:
3B Justin Bench
SS Jacob Gonzalez
1B Tim Elko
DH Kemp Alderman
LF Kevin Graham
CF TJ McCants
RF Hayden Leatherwood
2B Peyton Chatagnier
C Hayden Dunhurst
RHP Dylan DeLucia