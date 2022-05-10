What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State baseball faces Samford in midweek action.

Mississippi State baseball (25-23, 9-15) is desperate to return back to the right side of the win column heading into Tuesday evening, currently reeling on a five-game losing streak after being swept by Florida last weekend.

Up next, the Bulldogs face Samford (22-23, 9-6) on the road in Alabama. Samford most recently won the series against East Tennessee but was unable to pull off the sweep, falling 12-8 to the Bucs in the final game Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game and how to tune in:

Game Info: Mississippi State at Samford

Where: Joe Lee Griffin Field (Birmingham, AL)

Weather: 82 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 10

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live