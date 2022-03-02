How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Southern Miss

Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Southern Miss

Everything you need to know as Mississippi State takes on Southern Miss.

Mississippi State baseball heads into Wednesday evening's matchup against Southern Miss riding a three-game winning streak that they'll look to expand to four games.

The Bulldogs hold a 5-3 overall record early on in the season, coming off a close, 2-1 victory over Grambling on Tuesday in Starkville. The Golden Eagles sit at 5-2 overall, coming off a 5-3 loss to Jacksonville State in the last game of a series in which they won the first two games.

Here's everything you need to know as the Bulldogs travel to Pearl, Mississippi to face Southern Miss.

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss

Where: Trustmark Park (Pearl, MS)

Weather: 66 degrees, Clear Skies

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 2

Streaming: watch

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

