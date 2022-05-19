How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball (26-27, 9-18) looks to end off the season on as positive of a note as possible, recently snapping a nine-game losing streak with a 14-4 win over North Alabama in midweek action.
Up next, in the final series of the season, the Bulldogs face the Tennessee Volunteers (46-7, 22-5) in what may very well be the toughest string of games for them this season as they go head-to-head with the best team in the nation. The Vols recorded a shutout in their latest outing, downing Belmont Bruins 18-0 on Tuesday.
Here's what to know about the matchup and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:
Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Tennessee
Where: Dudy Noble Field (College Station, TX)
Weather: 91 degrees, Mostly Sunny
Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 19
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live