How to tune in and what to know as Mississippi State baseball looks to avoid being swept by Texas A&M.

Mississippi State baseball (25-26, 9-17) has now dropped eight games in a row after Saturday afternoon's 9-6 road loss to Texas A&M (32-16, 16-10).

With the series already lost to the Aggies, the Bulldogs now look to avoid being swept in the final game of the series Sunday.

Here's a look into what to know and how tune in for Game 3, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State at No. 16 Texas A&M

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX)

Weather: 86 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 15

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live