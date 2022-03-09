Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Takes on Texas Tech (3/9/22)

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, Game 2
Mississippi State baseball made a statement on Tuesday in Biloxi with a dominant 11-5 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Biloxi, bringing them to an overall record of 7-6 on the season.
The Bulldogs will look to continue to expand upon their momentum as they face the Red Raiders a second time. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
1B Luke Hancock
3B Kamren James
DH Hunter Hines
C Logan Tanner
LF Von Seibert
CF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
SS Tanner Leggett
2B Davis Meche
RHP Jackson Fristoe
Texas Tech Starting Lineup:
CF Dillon Carter
DH Ryan Brome
2B Jace Jung
1B Cole Stilwell
SS Kurt Wilson
RF Owen Washburn
C Trevor Conley
3B Parker Kelly
LF Dalton Porter
LHP Jamie Hitt
TOP of 1, TTU Batting:
Carter struck out swinging
Brome struck out swinging
Jung grounded out to shortstop
BOTTOM of 1, MSU Batting:
Hancock grounded out to shortstop
James grounded out to third base
Hines struck out swinging
END of 1: MSU 0, TTU 0
TOP of 2, TTU Batting:
Stilwell singled to left field
Wilson flied out to centerfield
Washburn walked; Stilwell advanced to second
Conley walked; Washburn advanced to second; Stilwell advanced to third
Kelly homered to left field, 4 RBI; Conley scored; Washburn scored; Stilwell scored
Porter lined out to shortstop
Carter homered to right field, RBI
Brome flied out to right field
BOTTOM of 2, MSU Batting:
Tanner grounded out to shortstop
Seibert hit by pitch
Cumbest struck out swinging
Clark grounded out to first base unassisted
END of 2: TTU 5, MSU 0
TOP of 3, TTU Batting:
Jung flied out to centerfield
Stilwell grounded out to third base
Wilson struck out looking
BOTTOM of 3, MSU Batting:
Leggett fouled out to c
Meche grounded out to shortstop
Hancock hit by pitch
James walked; Hancock advanced to second