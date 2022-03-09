Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Takes on Texas Tech (3/9/22)

Mississippi State takes on Texas Tech a second time on Wednesday.

Mississippi State baseball made a statement on Tuesday in Biloxi with a dominant 11-5 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Biloxi, bringing them to an overall record of 7-6 on the season.

The Bulldogs will look to continue to expand upon their momentum as they face the Red Raiders a second time. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

1B Luke Hancock

3B Kamren James

DH Hunter Hines

C Logan Tanner

LF Von Seibert

CF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

SS Tanner Leggett

2B Davis Meche

RHP Jackson Fristoe

Texas Tech Starting Lineup:

CF Dillon Carter

DH Ryan Brome

2B Jace Jung

1B Cole Stilwell

SS Kurt Wilson

RF Owen Washburn

C Trevor Conley

3B Parker Kelly

LF Dalton Porter

LHP Jamie Hitt

TOP of 1, TTU Batting:

Carter struck out swinging

Brome struck out swinging

Jung grounded out to shortstop

BOTTOM of 1, MSU Batting:

Hancock grounded out to shortstop

James grounded out to third base

Hines struck out swinging

END of 1: MSU 0, TTU 0

TOP of 2, TTU Batting:

Stilwell singled to left field

Wilson flied out to centerfield

Washburn walked; Stilwell advanced to second

Conley walked; Washburn advanced to second; Stilwell advanced to third

Kelly homered to left field, 4 RBI; Conley scored; Washburn scored; Stilwell scored

Porter lined out to shortstop

Carter homered to right field, RBI

Brome flied out to right field

BOTTOM of 2, MSU Batting:

Tanner grounded out to shortstop

Seibert hit by pitch

Cumbest struck out swinging

Clark grounded out to first base unassisted

END of 2: TTU 5, MSU 0

TOP of 3, TTU Batting:

Jung flied out to centerfield

Stilwell grounded out to third base

Wilson struck out looking

BOTTOM of 3, MSU Batting:

Leggett fouled out to c

Meche grounded out to shortstop

Hancock hit by pitch

James walked; Hancock advanced to second