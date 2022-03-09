Hunter Hines, Parker Stinnett Play Integral Role in Downing Texas Tech

Skip to main content

Cowbell Corner Diamond Dawgs of the Game: Hunter Hines and Parker Stinnett Help Take Down Texas Tech

Hines and Stinnett each played integral parts in leading the Bulldogs to an 11-5 victory on Tuesday night.

A combination of outstanding production on offense and an incredible performance on the mound helped lift No. 23 Mississippi State over No. 11 Texas Tech by a score of 11-5 on Tuesday night. 

Two of the Bulldogs' top performers on the night were pitcher Parker Stinnett and designated hitter Hunter Hines. Stinnett kept the Texas Tech offense mostly quiet during his time on the mound, while Hines provided the offensive spark that his team needed to pick up just enough runs for the comfortable victory.

Right-handed pitcher Stinnett has had a rocky start to the season, but he was given the chance to start against a Texas Tech team that many believed would run away with the victory. His performance ended up being a huge confidence boost for him and will give him more opportunities in the future. Through five complete innings pitched, Stinnett allowed only one run on one hit while walking three and striking out a career-high 12 batters. Strangely enough, the runner who scored against him was only on base because of an error on the defense. 

Despite being a true freshman, designated hitter Hunter Hines has risen as one of the most feared batters on the Mississippi State roster. In Tuesday's game, Hines went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored-- that's six of the 11 runs that the Bulldogs put up. His three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning pushed the Diamond Dawgs' lead to 9-1 and gave the defense and pitchers the chance to relax a bit. Hines now has four home runs on the season, which leads the team. 

Hines will continue to play a big role as the Bulldogs play their second game of the midweek series against Texas Tech on Wednesday. Stinnett can rest satisfied with his performance and prepare to play this coming weekend against Princeton. 

First pitch for Wednesday's game against Texas Tech is set for 3 p.m. CT at MGM Park in Biloxi. 

