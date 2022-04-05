Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Faces UT Martin

Everything you need to know about tuning in as Mississippi State baseball takes on UT Martin in midweek action.

Mississippi State baseball (17-12, 4-5) returns home to Starkville after denying the Arkansas Razorbacks a clean sweep in Fayetteville with a 5-3 win in extra innings on Sunday.

The Bulldogs still have a lot of questions to answer and a strong desire to find a sense of consistency as they head into midweek action against UT Martin (8-17, 1-5), which most recently fell 7-0 to SIUE.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Tuesday matchup, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. UT Martin

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 76 degrees, Mostly Cloudy (20% chance of rain)

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

