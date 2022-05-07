Mississippi State baseball is looking to pick up a win to even this weekend's series against Florida following Friday night's 8-6 loss.

Mississippi State (25-21, 9-13) couldn't pull off a seven-run comeback and ultimately lost to Florida by a score of 8-6 in Friday night's Game 1

The Bulldogs need to win the final two games of this weekend's series to have the best chance at making it to the postseason. Florida (27-18, 9-13) is looking for a series victory in conference play for the second consecutive weekend.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

CF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

LF Aaron Downs

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

Florida Starting Lineup:

LF Wyatt Langford

2B Sterlin Thompson

CF Jud Fabian

C BT Riopelle

DH Jac Caglianone

SS Josh Rivera

1B Kendrick Calilao

3B Colby Halter

RF Ty Evans

RHP Brandon Neely

TOP of 1: Florida batting

Langford doubled to center field

Thompson walked

Fabian walked, Thompson advanced to second, Langford advanced to third

Riopelle flied out to left field, Langford scored

Caglianone struck out swinging

Rivera struck out looking

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager walked

James struck out swinging

Yeager advanced to second on a wild pitch

Hancock singled up the middle, Yeager advanced to third

Tanner singled up the middle, Hancock advanced to second, Yeager scored

Hines struck out swinging

Cumbest grounded out to 3b

End of 1: Florida 1, Mississippi State 1

TOP of 2: Florida batting

Calilao struck out swinging