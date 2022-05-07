Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Florida, Game 2

Mississippi State baseball is looking to pick up a win to even this weekend's series against Florida following Friday night's 8-6 loss.

Mississippi State (25-21, 9-13) couldn't pull off a seven-run comeback and ultimately lost to Florida by a score of 8-6 in Friday night's Game 1 

The Bulldogs need to win the final two games of this weekend's series to have the best chance at making it to the postseason. Florida (27-18, 9-13) is looking for a series victory in conference play for the second consecutive weekend.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

CF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

LF Aaron Downs

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

Florida Starting Lineup:

LF Wyatt Langford

2B Sterlin Thompson

CF Jud Fabian

C BT Riopelle

DH Jac Caglianone

SS Josh Rivera

1B Kendrick Calilao

3B Colby Halter

RF Ty Evans

RHP Brandon Neely 

TOP of 1: Florida batting

Langford doubled to center field 

Thompson walked 

Fabian walked, Thompson advanced to second, Langford advanced to third

Riopelle flied out to left field, Langford scored

Caglianone struck out swinging 

Rivera struck out looking

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager walked 

James struck out swinging 

Yeager advanced to second on a wild pitch 

Hancock singled up the middle, Yeager advanced to third 

Tanner singled up the middle, Hancock advanced to second, Yeager scored 

Hines struck out swinging 

Cumbest grounded out to 3b

End of 1: Florida 1, Mississippi State 1

TOP of 2: Florida batting

Calilao struck out swinging 

