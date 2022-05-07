Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Florida, Game 2
Mississippi State (25-21, 9-13) couldn't pull off a seven-run comeback and ultimately lost to Florida by a score of 8-6 in Friday night's Game 1
The Bulldogs need to win the final two games of this weekend's series to have the best chance at making it to the postseason. Florida (27-18, 9-13) is looking for a series victory in conference play for the second consecutive weekend.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
CF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
LF Aaron Downs
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Preston Johnson
Florida Starting Lineup:
LF Wyatt Langford
2B Sterlin Thompson
CF Jud Fabian
C BT Riopelle
DH Jac Caglianone
SS Josh Rivera
1B Kendrick Calilao
3B Colby Halter
RF Ty Evans
RHP Brandon Neely
TOP of 1: Florida batting
Langford doubled to center field
Thompson walked
Fabian walked, Thompson advanced to second, Langford advanced to third
Riopelle flied out to left field, Langford scored
Caglianone struck out swinging
Rivera struck out looking
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting
Yeager walked
James struck out swinging
Yeager advanced to second on a wild pitch
Hancock singled up the middle, Yeager advanced to third
Tanner singled up the middle, Hancock advanced to second, Yeager scored
Hines struck out swinging
Cumbest grounded out to 3b
End of 1: Florida 1, Mississippi State 1
TOP of 2: Florida batting
Calilao struck out swinging