Former Bulldogs RHP Will Bednar Nearing Deal With San Francisco Giants

Bednar is officially off to the big leagues.

Right-handed pitcher became the first Mississippi State player to come off the board not long ago in the 2021 MLB Draft when the San Francisco Giants selected him at No. 14 overall.

Now, Bednar is nearing a deal with the team that selected him, and he'll reportedly sign with the Giants on "either Thursday or Friday" when he arrives to San Francisco.

No terms of the deal have been disclosed, but it'll certainly be one of high value, with the slot value standing at $4 million.

Bednar was an integral piece of MSU's success on the road to securing the Bulldogs' first national title in any team sport.

He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2021 College World Series after he struck out 26 batters, allowing just three runs over 18.1 innings of work.

Over the 2020 season, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder recorded a 3.12 ERA and 1.061 WHIP, striking out 139 batters in 92.1 innings.

Expect the upward momentum to continue for Bednar as he take s the next step in his career.

The Giants farm system ranks No. 11 in baseball, according to MLB.com. San Francisco's four top-100 prospects in Marco Luciano, Joey Bart, Heliot Ramos and Hunter Bishop, meaning that Bednar could be the best arm the team has.