How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (2/20/2022)

Mississippi State looks to avoid being swept and can do so with a win Sunday.

Mississippi State baseball is off to a rough start to the 2022 season, shaking some rust off after winning a national title just last season -- the first in school history across all sports.

There have been some positives for the Bulldogs as they've dropped two games to Long Beach State (3-0 loss on Friday and 13-3 loss on Saturday), but the Bulldogs have failed to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves offensively and haven't been able to snag and hold onto momentum, something head coach Chris Lemonis noted after the Bulldogs' latest fall to the Dirtbags.

His team has a chance to avoid being swept in its first home series of the season with a win on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the game and tuning in, regardless of where you are:

Game information: No. 3 Mississippi State vs. No. 24 Long Beach State

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 63 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 20

Television: ESPN SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive