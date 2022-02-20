Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Faces Long Beach State in Final Game of Series

Mississippi State looks to avoid being swept and can do so with a win Sunday.

Mississippi State baseball is off to a rough start to the 2022 season, shaking some rust off after winning a national title just last season -- the first in school history across all sports.

There have been some positives for the Bulldogs as they've dropped two games to Long Beach State (3-0 loss on Friday and 13-3 loss on Saturday), but the Bulldogs have failed to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves offensively and haven't been able to snag and hold onto momentum, something head coach Chris Lemonis noted after the Bulldogs' latest fall to the Dirtbags.

His team has a chance to avoid being swept in its first home series of the season with a win on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the game and tuning in, regardless of where you are:

Game information: No. 3 Mississippi State vs. No. 24 Long Beach State

Read More

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 63 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 20

Television: ESPN SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

USATSI_16333174 (1)
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (2/20/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
50 seconds ago
USATSI_12922868 (5)
Baseball

Mississippi State Falls 13-3 to Long Beach State in Game 2 of Series

By Crissy Froyd
1 hour ago
USATSI_16346699
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/19/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
5 hours ago
USATSI_16346878 (1)
Baseball

Grading Every Bulldogs Baseball Walk-Up Song of the Season

By Elizabeth Keen
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16346880
Baseball

What Mississippi State Fans Need to Know About Devereaux Harrison

By Tanner Marlar
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16346692 (2)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Bulldogs Announce Starting Rotation for Opening Weekend Against Long Beach State

By Elizabeth Keen
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16749370
Basketball

How to Watch: Mississippi State WBKB Takes on LSU

By Elizabeth Keen
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_16319167 (1)
Baseball

Who Is the Bulldogs' Best Fit at Designated Hitter This Season?

By Elizabeth Keen
Feb 16, 2022