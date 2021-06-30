2021 College World Series Finals: Mississippi State Faces Vanderbilt in Game 3, Live Updates

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search
Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Takes On Vanderbilt in Game 3 of 2021 CWS Finals

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Takes On Vanderbilt in Game 3 of 2021 CWS Finals

Mississippi State can snag its first-ever national title with a victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
Author:
Publish date:
Mississippi State can snag its first-ever national title with a victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State can make history and bring a national title back to Starkville for the first time ever if it gets a win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs made it look easy on Tuesday, quite literally running all over the Commodores en route to a 13-2 victory.

But it wasn't at all long ago that it was the other way around.

Vanderbilt made a statement when it defeated MSU 8-2 on Monday, putting up some seven runs in the first inning alone. The Bulldogs took care of businesses on the mound after that disastrous first inning, but the team ultimately had nothing to show for it, unable to get the bats going and send runners to home base.

With the two teams both having had runaway wins in this series, maybe we see more of a defensive matchup as some of the best pitchers in college baseball take the mound after some time off.

Bulldogs starter Will Bednar and reliever Landon Sims haven't pitched in a game since Saturday against the Texas Longhorns, while Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt hasn't pitched since Friday when the Commodores took on NC State.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Wednesday's game right here on Cowbell Corner. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here's a look at your starting lineups.

Mississippi State:

1. Rowdey Jordan - CF

2. Tanner Allen - RF

3. Kamren James - 3B

4. Luke Hancock - 1B

5. Logan Tanner - C

6. Scotty Dubrule - 2B

7. Brayland Skinner - LF

8. Kellum Clark - DH

9. Lane Forsythe - SS

P - Will Bednar

Vanderbilt:

1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF

2. Javier Vaz - LF

3. Dominic Keegan - 1B

4. Parker Noland - 2B

5. Spencer Jones - DH

6. CJ Rodriguez - C

7. Carter Young - SS

8. Isaiah Thomas - RF

9. Jayson Gonzalez - 3B

P - Kumar Rocker

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan singled to right field

- Allen struck out looking

- James reached on a fielder's choice to pitcher; Jordan advanced to second on a throwing error by pitcher, advanced to third on the error

- Hancock flied out to right field, SF, RBI; Jordan scored, unearned

- Tanner struck out swinging

MSU 1, Vanderbilt 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Vanderbilt batting

- Bradfield Jr. struck out swinging, grounded out to C unassisted

- Vaz walked

USATSI_16340049
Baseball

2021 College World Series Finals: Mississippi State Faces Vanderbilt in Game 3, Live Updates

USATSI_16319377
Baseball

Mississippi State Looks to Claim National Title Over Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the 2021 College World Series Finals

USATSI_16339981
Baseball

2021 College World Series Finals: How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt in Game 3

USATSI_16333376
Baseball

2021 College World Series Finals: Live Updates, MSU vs. Vanderbilt in Game 2

USATSI_16318581
Baseball

Mississippi State baseball: Tanner Allen Named 2021 ABCA National Player of the Year

USATSI_16333174
Baseball

2021 College World series: How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

USATSI_16333298
Baseball

Mississippi State falls 8-2 in first matchup with Vanderbilt of the 2021 College World Series Finals.

USATSI_16319172
Baseball

Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, 2021 College World Series