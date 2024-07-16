Morning Bell: July 16th, 2024: Six Diamond Dawgs Taken in the MLB Draft
The 2024 MLB draft started Sunday night and routinely has been a Mississippi State-filled night. The Bulldogs had a pair of pitchers go on night one of the draft, as Jurrangelo Cijntje went 15th overall to the Seattle Mariners, and Khal Stephen was drafted in the second round with the 59th overall pick to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Day two of the MLB draft consisted of rounds 3-10, and three more Bulldogs heard their names called. Nate Dohm was the first Bulldog to have his name called, as he went in the third round with the 82nd pick to the New York Mets.
Dakota Jordan fell a bit in the draft but was ultimately taken by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round with the 116th pick. Brooks Auger was the fourth Bulldog pitcher taken, as the Los Angeles Dodgers took him in the sixth round with the 190th pick.
The MLB draft proved what Bulldog fans already knew: that the 2024 MSU baseball squad was loaded with talent.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No Results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
46 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“I've actually seen guys who I considered relatively stupid college coaches, then go to the NFL, and sanctimoniously think they understand that something the rest of us couldn't perceive. They're an idiot before, they're an idiot now, and they'll be an idiot afterwards. It's mind-numbing.”
Follow us on:
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State