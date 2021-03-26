LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Arkansas at Mississippi State (Friday, 3-26-21)

The Dogs and Hogs open a weekend showdown at Dudy Noble

It's about as big of a regular-season series as you'll find.

No. 3 Mississippi State opens up a three-game weekend set against No. 2 Arkansas on Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. Two of the country's best teams square off in a Starkville showdown. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. central.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-3, 2-1)

Braydon Webb - LF Matt Goodheart - DH Cayden Wallace - RF Brady Slavens - 1B Christian Franklin - CF Cullen Smith - 3B Casey Opitz - C Jalen Battles - SS Robert Moore - 2B

Patrick Wicklander - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-4, 2-1)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Christian MacLeod - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Arkansas batting

- Webb strikes out looking. One out.

- Goodheart with a long solo home run to right field. Arkansas leads 1-0.

- Wallace with a solo home run to left-center. Arkansas leads 2-0.

- Slavens pops out to the center of the infield, caught by James. Two outs.

- Christian Franklin with a solo home run into the plaza in right field. Arkansas leads 3-0.

-

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.