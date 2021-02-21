The Bulldog Box Score: Stats and more from MSU's loss to TCU

Here are the top performers and the moment of the game

The No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs and their bats couldn't quite get enough going on Sunday to top No. 10 TCU at the State Farm College Showdown. The Bulldogs fell 3-2 to the Horned Frogs to fall to 1-1 for the young season. Here's a quick look at Sunday's box score, MSU's Cowbell Corner MVPs of the day and the moment of the game:

Offensive MVP: Centerfielder Rowdey Jordan

Rowdey Jordan rounds the bases after a home run on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

With a second home run in as many days, Rowdey Jordan is proving he can provide plenty of pop for the Bulldogs at the top of the batting order. One of the questions about this year's team is whether or not State can muster enough power. Well Jordan is sure doing his part to make the answer to that, 'Yes'.

"I think I'm seeing (the ball) pretty well," Jordan said. "I'd like another hit or two, but I'm seeing it alright, putting the ball in play. That's the biggest thing. I'm seeing it pretty good."

Jordan finished the day just 1-for-4, but of course that one hit was MSU's loudest and longest of all of Sunday.

Pitching MVP: Relief pitcher Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith is back and that alone might've been enough to earn him his place as the day's Cowbell Corner pitching MVP. But not only did Smith return after missing last season following Tommy John surgery. The right-hander also had a strong outing.

"He pitched great," MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said of Smith. "He's a veteran guy and still has to get his feet wet again and get excited about being out there. I think with Brandon, what you're going to see (like) these guys that come off of Tommy John (surgery), every time they pitch, they're a little bit better. Their stuff grows. He's still in that process right now to where he's going to be a really big piece of our bullpen right now to help us extend the games."

Smith pitched 2.2 innings on Sunday. He allowed just one run on one hit. He struck out two and walked two as he helped keep MSU very much in the game.

Moment of the game: McGowan grounds into game-ending double play

With the bases loaded, one out and trailing by just a run in the bottom of the ninth, Drew McGowan was in a spot to possibly be a hero for the Bulldogs on Sunday. And to his credit, he almost was, but was simply a victim of bad fortune.

McGowan smoked a hot shot up the middle, but it was grabbed near the second base bag by TCU. It turned into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play and just like that, the ballgame was over.

"It's about the only ball (McGowan) could hit to (turn a double play on him)," Lemonis said. "He runs about 4.1 (seconds) to first and it had to be hard hit. It had to be right there (near the second base bag). It was a really good swing off a really good arm."

