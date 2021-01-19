MSU baseball releases 2021 schedule
The Diamond Dawgs will soon be back in action
It's nearly time to play ball.
Mississippi State baseball released the majority of its 2021 schedule on Tuesday. Finally, after nearly a full year away from the diamond because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs will soon be back in action.
Below, you'll get a look at the schedule as announced so far by MSU. Before that though, a few items of note:
- While the full details aren't available on the released schedule, Mississippi State will open the 2021 season with an event at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas – the home of the Texas Rangers. The Bulldogs will play three games on opening weekend with details and full schedule expected to be released soon, possibly as soon as this week.
- There will be no Governor's Cup game in 2021. The annual non-conference affair in Pearl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss won't happen for a second-straight season after also being cancelled last year when the entire season got wiped out. The Bulldogs and Rebels will of course still play each other in the SEC portion of the schedule. The two teams released this joint statement on not playing the game in Pearl: "Due to scheduling and logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have agreed that the Governor's Cup game in Pearl will not be played this year. While we are disappointed for our loyal fans in the Jackson area, we look forward to seeing our storied rivalry renewed during the scheduled three-game series April 16-18."
- No details are yet available on MSU's plans for fans at Dudy Noble Field. More details are expected in that regard soon.
2021 Mississippi State baseball schedule
(Home games in ALL CAPS)
- Feb. 19 - TBD at Arlington, Texas
- Feb. 20 - TBD at Arlington, Texas
- Feb. 21 - TBD at Arlington, Texas
- Feb. 23 - JACKSON STATE
- Feb. 24 - JACKSON STATE
- Feb. 26 - TULANE
- Feb. 27 - TULANE
- Feb. 28 - TULANE
- March 2 - Southern Miss at Pearl, Mississippi
- March 5 - TENNESSEE TECH
- March 6 - TENNESSEE TECH
- March 7 - TENNESSEE TECH
- March 9 - GRAMBLING
- March 10 - LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
- March 12 - EASTERN MICHIGAN
- March 13 - EASTERN MICHIGAN
- March 14 - EASTERN MICHIGAN
- March 16 - SAMFORD
- March 19 - at LSU
- March 20 - at LSU
- March 21 - at LSU
- March 23 - UT MARTIN
- March 26 - ARKANSAS
- March 27 - ARKANSAS
- March 28 - ARKANSAS
- March 30 - MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
- April 1 - KENTUCKY
- April 2 - KENTUCKY
- April 3 - KENTUCKY
- April 9 - at Auburn
- April 10 - at Auburn
- April 11 - at Auburn
- April 13 - ARKANSAS STATE
- April 16 - OLE MISS
- April 17 - OLE MISS
- April 18 - OLE MISS
- April 20 - UAB
- April 23 - at Vanderbilt
- April 24 - at Vanderbilt
- April 25 - at Vanderbilt
- April 30 - TEXAS A&M
- May 1 - TEXAS A&M
- May 2 - TEXAS A&M
- May 7 - at South Carolina
- May 8 - at South Carolina
- May 9 - at South Carolina
- May 14 - MISSOURI
- May 15 - MISSOURI
- May 16 - MISSOURI
- May 18 - JACKSONVILLE STATE
- May 20 - at Alabama
- May 21 - at Alabama
- May 22 - at Alabama
