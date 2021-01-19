MSU baseball releases 2021 schedule

The Diamond Dawgs will soon be back in action

It's nearly time to play ball.

Mississippi State baseball released the majority of its 2021 schedule on Tuesday. Finally, after nearly a full year away from the diamond because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs will soon be back in action.

Below, you'll get a look at the schedule as announced so far by MSU. Before that though, a few items of note:

While the full details aren't available on the released schedule, Mississippi State will open the 2021 season with an event at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas – the home of the Texas Rangers. The Bulldogs will play three games on opening weekend with details and full schedule expected to be released soon, possibly as soon as this week.

There will be no Governor's Cup game in 2021. The annual non-conference affair in Pearl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss won't happen for a second-straight season after also being cancelled last year when the entire season got wiped out. The Bulldogs and Rebels will of course still play each other in the SEC portion of the schedule. The two teams released this joint statement on not playing the game in Pearl: "Due to scheduling and logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have agreed that the Governor's Cup game in Pearl will not be played this year. While we are disappointed for our loyal fans in the Jackson area, we look forward to seeing our storied rivalry renewed during the scheduled three-game series April 16-18."

No details are yet available on MSU's plans for fans at Dudy Noble Field. More details are expected in that regard soon.

2021 Mississippi State baseball schedule

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

Feb. 19 - TBD at Arlington, Texas

Feb. 20 - TBD at Arlington, Texas

Feb. 21 - TBD at Arlington, Texas

Feb. 23 - JACKSON STATE

Feb. 24 - JACKSON STATE

Feb. 26 - TULANE

Feb. 27 - TULANE

Feb. 28 - TULANE

March 2 - Southern Miss at Pearl, Mississippi

March 5 - TENNESSEE TECH

March 6 - TENNESSEE TECH

March 7 - TENNESSEE TECH

March 9 - GRAMBLING

March 10 - LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

March 12 - EASTERN MICHIGAN

March 13 - EASTERN MICHIGAN

March 14 - EASTERN MICHIGAN

March 16 - SAMFORD

March 19 - at LSU

March 20 - at LSU

March 21 - at LSU

March 23 - UT MARTIN

March 26 - ARKANSAS

March 27 - ARKANSAS

March 28 - ARKANSAS

March 30 - MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

April 1 - KENTUCKY

April 2 - KENTUCKY

April 3 - KENTUCKY

April 9 - at Auburn

April 10 - at Auburn

April 11 - at Auburn

April 13 - ARKANSAS STATE

April 16 - OLE MISS

April 17 - OLE MISS

April 18 - OLE MISS

April 20 - UAB

April 23 - at Vanderbilt

April 24 - at Vanderbilt

April 25 - at Vanderbilt

April 30 - TEXAS A&M

May 1 - TEXAS A&M

May 2 - TEXAS A&M

May 7 - at South Carolina

May 8 - at South Carolina

May 9 - at South Carolina

May 14 - MISSOURI

May 15 - MISSOURI

May 16 - MISSOURI

May 18 - JACKSONVILLE STATE

May 20 - at Alabama

May 21 - at Alabama

May 22 - at Alabama

