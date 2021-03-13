WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses series-opening win over Eastern Michigan

The winning streak continues for Mississippi State. The shutout streak does too.

The No. 3 Bulldogs topped Eastern Michigan 14-0 on Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. MSU keeps on keeping on and State (11-3) has now blanked opponents in four straight games for the first time since all the way back in 1909.

After the game, Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to talk about the game, his pitching staff and much more – including announcing the departure of third baseman Landon Jordan from the baseball team. See Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

