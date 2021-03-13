FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses series-opening win over Eastern Michigan

MSU's skipper breaks down the Bulldogs fourth-straight win
Author:
Publish date:

The winning streak continues for Mississippi State. The shutout streak does too.

The No. 3 Bulldogs topped Eastern Michigan 14-0 on Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. MSU keeps on keeping on and State (11-3) has now blanked opponents in four straight games for the first time since all the way back in 1909.

After the game, Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to talk about the game, his pitching staff and much more – including announcing the departure of third baseman Landon Jordan from the baseball team. See Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses series-opening win over Eastern Michigan

IMG_2028
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Eastern Michigan at MSU (Friday, 3-12-21)

20210227_MB_vs_Alabama_Howland_Ado_Cohen_AP_2559
Basketball

Ado gets emotional recounting time at Mississippi State

USATSI_15712819
Basketball

Bulldogs fall to Bama at SEC Tourney as focus turns towards future

USATSI_15712828
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland recaps lopsided loss to Alabama at SEC Tourney

SBW_Top_Graphic_71
News

MSU announces Super Bulldog Weekend dates

20210228_BB_vs_Tulane_Team_TF_0095
Baseball

What to know as Mississippi State hosts Eastern Michigan

USATSI_15706968
Basketball

After 12 years of misery, Bulldogs top Wildcats at SEC Tournament