MSU baseball announces general admission ticket procedure for this week

More people will be able to watch the Bulldogs against North Alabama and Arkansas

Mississippi State baseball is opening up general admission tickets for this week's games against North Alabama on Wednesday and Arkansas over the weekend. Here are all the details sent out directly from the MSU athletic department:

With Mississippi State Baseball’s SEC home opener on deck, we are excited to announce the addition of general admission tickets available to the public for this week’s home games.

MIDWEEK TICKET INFORMATION

General admission tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis to Wednesday’s game vs. North Alabama at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday (March 24) morning 8 a.m. and will be $5 per ticket. Fans can purchase tickets at hailstate.com/tickets.

With a midweek general admission ticket, fans will be able to sit in unused chairbacks in the grandstands. If the original seat owner shows up during the game, we ask that GA ticket holders please move to a nearby seat or use the standing room only areas of Dudy Noble Field.

SEC HOME OPENER VS. ARKANSAS

General admission standing room only tickets will be available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis in two stages. Tickets will be $20 per ticket plus fees.

STAGE ONE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 8AM TO NOON

Outfield Field Lounge holders will be able to purchase up to four additional general admission tickets to all games this weekend beginning Wednesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. until NOON by logging into their Dog Tag account or by calling the MSU ticket office at 662.325.2600.

STAGE TWO: THURSDAY, MARCH 25 8 AM

All fans will be eligible to purchase up to four general admission tickets beginning Thursday, March 25 at 8 a.m. at hailstate.com/tickets.

With a weekend general admission ticket fans must enter through the Center Field Gate to receive a wrist band for access to the outfield. Fans with a wrist band are allowed to move throughout the Dudy Noble Field concourse and outfield. Fans with a general admission ticket are allowed to watch the game in the ‘Standing Room Only areas’.

Before coming to Dudy Noble Field we ask that you please review the stadium policies at hailstate.com/gameday.

