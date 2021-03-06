WATCH: Chris Lemonis on MSU's series-opening win over Kent State

It wasn't always pretty, but No. 3 Mississippi State got the job done on Friday night. The Bulldogs trailed 3-1 in the middle innings but used a six-run fifth inning to take control and ultimately defeat Kent State 8-3 at Dudy Noble Field. The victory improved MSU to 7-2 overall this season.

Following the game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss another tough outing for pitcher Christian MacLeod, the mid-game rally and much more. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.