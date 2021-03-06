FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis on MSU's series-opening win over Kent State

The Bulldogs use a big fifth-inning rally to roll to the victory
Author:
Publish date:

It wasn't always pretty, but No. 3 Mississippi State got the job done on Friday night. The Bulldogs trailed 3-1 in the middle innings but used a six-run fifth inning to take control and ultimately defeat Kent State 8-3 at Dudy Noble Field. The victory improved MSU to 7-2 overall this season.

Following the game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss another tough outing for pitcher Christian MacLeod, the mid-game rally and much more. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

