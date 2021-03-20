LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at LSU (Saturday, 3-20-21)

The Bulldogs try to clinch the series against the Tigers

After a 6-1 win on Friday, No. 3 Mississippi State is looking to clinch this weekend's series against No. 19 LSU on Saturday. The two longtime baseball rivals write another chapter in their history beginning at 6:30 p.m central.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4)

Dylan Crews - RF Tre' Morgan - 1B Cade Doughty - 3B Gavin Dugas - LF Cade Beloso - DH Giovanni DiGiacomo - CF Jordan Thompson - SS Collier Cranford - 2B Alex Milazzo - C

Landon Marceaux - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - C Logan Tanner - DH Josh Hatcher - 1B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Will Bednar - P

Alright, let's play ball...

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Scotty Dubrule strikes out looking. One out.

- Rowdey Jordan strikes out swinging. Two out.

- Tanner Allen singles to center. Runner at first, two outs.

- Kamren James grounds into a fielder's choice, Allen out at second base. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, LSU 0

BOTTOM of 1 - LSU batting

- Crews grounds to short. Lane Forsythe with a wild throw to first. Ruled a single, but the wild throw is an error as it allows Crews to get up to second. Runner at second, nobody out.

- Morgan singles to center. Crews advances to third. Runners first and third, nobody out.

- Doughty strikes out swinging. One out, runners at first and third.

- Dugas grounds to shortstop and it's a double play. 6-4-3. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, LSU 0

TOP of 2 - MSU batting

- Luke Hancock grounds out to first. One out.

- Logan Tanner grounds out to second. Two outs.

- Josh Hatcher grounds out to second. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, LSU 0

BOTTOM of 2 - LSU batting

- Beloso fouled out to catcher. One out.

- DiGiacomo flies out to right. Two out.

- Thompson pops out to short. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 0, LSU 0

TOP of 3 - MSU batting

- Skinner grounds out to second. One out.

- Forsythe walks. Runner at first, one out.

- Dubrule grounds to second. Fielder's choice, Forsythe out at second. Dubrule safe at first. Two outs, runner at first.

- Rowdey Jordan grounds to second. Fielder's choice. Dubrule out at second. Inning over.

- MID 3 - MSU 0, LSU 0

BOTTOM of 3 - LSU batting

- Cranford flies out to right. One out.

- Milazzo struck out looking. Two out.

- Crews struck out looking. Inning over.

- END of 3 - MSU 0, LSU 0

TOP of 4 - MSU batting

-

