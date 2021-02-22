LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

The Bulldogs and Red Raiders play on the final day of the State Farm College Showdown

Both No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 3 Texas Tech are determined to close out the State Farm College Showdown on a winning note. The Bulldogs and Red Raiders face off on Monday to see who'll be leaving Arlington, Texas, smiling.

For MSU, it'll be trying for its second win of the three-day event. The Bulldogs defeated Texas on Saturday before dropping a game to TCU on Sunday. The Red Raiders are winless headed into Monday's game after having lost to Arkansas on Saturday and Ole Miss on Sunday.

Can MSU clinch a winning record at the State Farm College Showdown? Or will Texas Tech claim its first victory of the year? Check back here (or stay here and refresh your browser) throughout the game for live updates. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. central.

Mississippi State huddles prior to Sunday's game. MSU is looking for its second win of the season on Monday as the Bulldogs battle Texas Tech. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State media relations)

Here are your starting lineups. MSU is the visiting team for today's game.

No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-1)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Kamren James - SS Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Luke Hancock - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Landon Jordan - 3B

Jackson Fristoe - P

No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2)

Dylan Neuse - CF Cal Conley - SS Easton Murrell - RF Dru Baker - LF Jace Jung - 2B Cole Stilwell - DH Nate Rombach - 1B Braxton Fulford - C Parker Kelly - 3B

Mason Montgomery - P

MSU lineup notes: No change from MSU's Sunday lineup. Somewhat surprising that in none of the three games this weekend has freshman Kellum Clark been in the lineup. State head coach Chris Lemonis noted multiple times before the season he had to find a way to get Clark's bat in the order. Could for sure still happen this season, but didn't happen at the State Farm College Showdown. And you'll note Will Bednar isn't pitching. He was scheduled to start Sunday, was scratched because of neck soreness, and now won't start today either. Instead, it's the highly-anticipated debut of freshman right-hander Jackson Fristoe. Alright, it's about time to play ball. Be sure to refresh your browser for all the latest updates!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Rowdey Jordan works a full count, but strikes out swinging. One out and we're underway.

- Kamren James flies out to center. Two down.

- Tanner Allen goes down looking. Good start for Texas Tech's Mason Montgomery. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Texas Tech 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Texas Tech batting

- Neuse gets a leadoff walk. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Conley strikes out swinging. First career K for Fristoe. One out, runner at first.

- Neuse caught tying to steal second. Two out, nobody on.

- Murrell draws a walk. Runner at first, two outs.

