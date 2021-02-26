LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Tulane at Mississippi State - Feb. 26, 2021

Mississippi State opens up its first home weekend series of 2021 as the No. 5 Bulldogs play host to Tulane on Friday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field. Keep it tuned here for updates. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER TO GET THE LATEST INFORMATION!

Tulane Green Wave (2-2)

Ethan Groff - LF Collin Burns - SS Trevor Minder - 3B Luis Aviles - C Frankie Niemann - DH Chase Engelhard - 2B Jared Hart - CF Simon Baumgardt - 1B Logan Stevens - RF

Braden Olthoff - P

No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Kamren James - SS Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Luke Hancock - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Landon Jordan - 3B Drew McGowan - LF

Christian MacLeod - P

MSU lineup notes: It's early but this certainly is starting to look like Mississippi State's standard batting order against right-handed pitching. The only other players to draw starts so far this year for the Bulldogs are Brad Cumbest and Kellum Clark. Cumbest has started in left field twice (both times against a left-handed pitcher) and Clark at designated hitter once when Hancock caught and Logan Tanner took a day off.

Alright, it's time to play ball!

TOP of 1 - Tulane batting

- Groff pops out to first. One out, nobody on.

- Burns strikes out swinging. Two out, nobody on.

- Minder grounds out to first. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Tulane 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Rowdey Jordan doubles to left-centerfield gap. Runner at second and nobody out.

- Kamren James grounds out to second. Jordan moves up to third. One out, runner at third.

- Tanner Allen with a single to left field that drives home Jordan. It's 1-0 MSU. Runner at first, one out.

- Logan Tanner strikes out swinging. Two outs, runner at first.

- Tanner Allen steals second. Runner at second with two outs.

- Josh Hatcher strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 1, Tulane 0

TOP of 2 - Tulane batting

- Aviles flied out to right field. One out, nobody on.

- Niemann walked. Runner at first with one out.

- Engelhard strikes out swinging. Two out, runner at first.

- Hart strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 1, Tulane 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Luke Hancock strikes out swinging. One out. Nobody on.

- Scotty Dubrule grounds out to second. Two out. Nobody on.

- Landon Jordan strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 1, Tulane 0

TOP of 3 - Tulane batting

- Baumgardt strikes out swinging. One out. Nobody on.

- Stevens struck out swinging. Two out. Nobody on.

- Groff hit by a pitch. Runner at first with two outs.

- Groff steals second base. Runner at second with two outs.

- Collin Burns with a two-run home run down the left-field line. Barely got out, but it did. Groff of course scored on the homer. Tulane now ahead 2-1. Still two outs.

- Minder hits one to short. Kamren James can't field it totally cleanly and it winds up being ruled as an infield single. Two outs, runner on first.

- Wild pitch moves Minder to second base. Runner at second, still two outs.

- Aviles walks. Runners at first and second with two outs.

- Niemann singles to right and drives home Minder. Aviles advances to third. Runners at first and third. Two outs. And it's now 3-1 Tulane.

- Engelhard flies out to left field. Inning over.

- MID 3 - Tulane 3, MSU 1

BOTTOM of 3 - MSU batting

- Drew McGowan grounds out to third. One out. Nobody on base.

- Rowdey Jordan flies out to centerfield. Two out. Nobody on.

- Kamren James grounds out to shortstop. Inning over.

- END of 3 - Tulane 3, MSU 1

TOP of 4 - Tulane batting

- Hart grounds out to third. One out. Bases empty.

- Baumgardt grounds out to shortstop. Two out. Bases empty.

- Stevens strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 4 - Tulane 3, MSU 1

BOTTOM of 4 - MSU batting

- Tanner Allen grounds out to second. One out, bases empty.

- Logan Tanner grounds out to the pitcher. Two outs, bases empty.

- Josh Hatcher grounds out to the pitcher. Inning over.

- END of 4 - Tulane 3, MSU 1

- TOP of 5 - Tulane batting

- MSU goes to the bullpen. Riley Self now pitching for State.

- Groff walks on four pitches. Runner at first with nobody out.

- Burns strikes out swinging. One out, runner still at first.

- Groff caught trying to steal second. Two outs, bases now empty.

- Minder flies out to center. Inning over.

- MID 5 - Tulane 3, MSU 1

- BOTTOM of 5 - MSU batting

- Luke Hancock strikes out swinging. One out, bases empty.

- Scotty Dubrule doubles to right-centerfield. Runner at second with one out.

- Landon Jordan strikes out swinging. Two outs, runner still at second base.

- Drew McGowan walks. Runners at first and second with two outs.

- Rowdey Jordan grounds out to first. Inning over.

- END of 5 - Tulane 3, MSU 1

TOP of 6 - Tulane batting

- MSU to the bullpen. Xavier Lovett now pitching for State.

- Aviles flies out to deep left field. One out, bases empty.

- Niemann grounds to short. Kamren James can't handle it and Niemann is on base on an error. Runner at first, one out.

- Wild pitch advances Niemann to second. Runner at second, one out.

- Engelhard walks. Runners at first and second with one out.

