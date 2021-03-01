MSU-Southern Miss baseball game in Pearl moved to Wednesday

Mississippi State and Southern Miss will renew their instate baseball rivalry one day later than originally scheduled.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles are now set for a 6 p.m. game on Wednesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl. MSU and USM were originally slated to face off on Tuesday night, however a rainy Tuesday weather forecast has caused officials to push things back 24 hours. All tickets sold for Tuesday's game will still be honored for the now-Wednesday matchup.

Mississippi State heads into the contest against Southern Miss fresh off a weekend series win over Tulane. The Bulldogs took two out of three from the Green Wave, winning both times in walk-off fashion. Luke Hancock had a walk-off grand slam for MSU on Saturday, then Tanner Allen provided the heroics with a game-ending two-run single on Sunday.

The two wins improved Mississippi State's 2021 record to 5-2. The victories also helped the Bulldogs jump up in the national rankings. MSU is now the No. 3 team in the country per D1Baseball. The Bulldogs were previously No. 5.

Southern Miss is 4-3 overall this season. The Golden Eagles won two out of three against Northwestern State to open up this year's campaign. Then, after a midweek loss to South Alabama, USM took two out of three from Connecticut this past weekend.

