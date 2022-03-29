After another exciting weekend of SEC baseball, there are still plenty of questions that remain surrounding each of the conference's 14 programs.

Tennessee was the only team to sweep a series this weekend, and the Volunteers did so against the No. 1-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina and Kentucky also picked up series wins. There were plenty of comebacks and close matchups, but some shocking blowouts also occurred this weekend.

Here are this week's SEC power rankings:

1. Tennessee

Out of every team in the SEC, Tennessee is the clear frontrunner for the best in the conference. The Volunteers swept Ole Miss in Oxford over the weekend...and it wasn't close. They are explosive in just about every way and have yet to be challenged in conference play.

2. Arkansas

Arkansas had some struggles early in the season, but the Razorbacks have started to figure things out. Although they dropped one game to Missouri over the weekend, they hold a 5-1 conference record and lead the SEC West. Can they hold on as SEC play gets more difficult.

3. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt had two very bad days this weekend in the series loss against South Carolina. However, there's no reason to believe that the sky is falling for the Commodores. They still look to be one of the stronger teams in the SEC and have the chance to make a statement next weekend against Tennessee.

4. LSU

Four games into SEC play, LSU looked lost. However, the Tigers turned things around on Saturday and Sunday and picked up blowout wins over a talented Florida team. The team might have sorted through their problems, and if that's the case, then they will continue to dominate with their talented lineup.

5. Ole Miss

Ole Miss has an incredibly talented offense but can't seem to get any help from the bullpen. After being swept by Tennessee over the weekend, the Rebels will need to find some efficiency on the mound heading into the rest of their SEC slate. There's only so much an offense can do alone.

6. Florida

What a tough weekend for the Gators. After handling LSU pretty easily on Friday night, Florida suffered a beat down in the final two games and ultimately dropped the series. In just about every game this season, the Gators have either been dominant or barely able to produce...no matter the opponent.

7. Georgia

The Bulldogs faced a bump in the road this weekend in their series loss to Kentucky. Much like last week, Georgia was in total control on Friday night and fell apart by Sunday. The team is going to have to rely on more pitchers than just ace Johnathan Cannon to succeed in the SEC this season.

8. Mississippi State

Mississippi State pulled off two big comeback victories against Alabama to secure a series victory. However, the Bulldogs have struggled greatly with consistency all year. They have to get better innings out of their pitchers and find consistency on offense if they want to keep up with the rest of the conference.

9. Auburn

Last weekend, Auburn picked up one big victory over Ole Miss but was beaten badly in the other two matchups. This weekend, the Tigers captured a series victory over Texas A&M. The two series couldn't have been any more different, but Auburn could be moving up quickly if the Tigers can continue to do enough in both halves of an inning.

10. South Carolina

There weren't big expectations placed on South Carolina early in the season. Despite this, the Gamecocks have big series victories against Vanderbilt and Texas already this season. They don't have a great record but might be able to work some magic this season.

11. Kentucky

Kentucky picked up a big series victory against a ranked Georgia team this weekend after starting 0-4 in SEC play. The Wildcats can put runs on the board quickly, but can they string together complete games as the season continues to progress?

12. Texas A&M

Texas A&M had a great series victory against LSU last weekend but dropped this weekend's series to Auburn. The Aggies are good, but they are so hot and cold that it's been hard to figure out just how good they truly are.

13. Alabama

The Crimson Tide simply can't hold on late in games. Alabama blew multi-run leads in the bottom of the ninth inning twice this weekend against Mississippi State. MSU has a history of being a comeback team, but there's no way that the Crimson Tide should have allowed big comebacks two nights in a row.

14. Missouri

The Tigers had the opportunity to claim a series victory over Arkansas but couldn't pull off a comeback win on Sunday. Missouri's 1-5 record is the worst in the SEC so far, but they have faced two top-five teams in the first two weekends of action. There's still plenty of time to turn the season around.