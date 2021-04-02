Riley Self to miss rest of season

Ever since Mississippi State pitcher Riley Self left a relief appearance with an apparent arm ailment last weekend against Arkansas, there was fear the diagnosis of the injury wouldn't be a positive one. Those fears have now been realized.

Self, the right-handed hurler who has been a part of the MSU pitching staff for the last half-decade, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. He will soon undergo Tommy John surgery.

Self had seen action in seven games in 2021 with mixed results, but his impact on the State program stretches far prior to this season. Since his freshman season in 2017, Self has made 86 career appearances for the Bulldogs and played a key part in runs to three Super Regionals and two College World Series appearances from 2017 through 2019.

Self's best season might've actually been his very first season in maroon and white. As a freshman in 2017, Self pitched in 31 games, racking up 48.1 innings and striking out 60 batters. He had a 3.72 earned run average and notched eight saves.

Self pitched in 25.2 innings in each of the following two years, then was off to a fantastic start to the 2020 season before the year got shut down due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Self was hoping to build upon his 2020 success this season before it all was derailed due to his injury.

Mississippi State pitcher Riley Self will miss the remainder of the 2021 season as he will soon undergo Tommy John surgery. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

