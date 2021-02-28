FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis on another walk-off winner over Tulane

The Bulldogs take two out of three from the Green Wave
It was another day and another walk-off winner for the Bulldogs. Tanner Allen's two-run, ninth-inning single gave No. 5 Mississippi State a 5-4 win over Tulane on Sunday and sent MSU to a series win over the Green Wave. Allen's heroics came just one day after a walk-off grand slam from Luke Hancock. With this weekend's two wins, State now sits at 5-2 overall for the young season.

Following Sunday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the contest and the weekend as a whole. Watch the video at the top of this page to see Lemonis' full postgame press conference.

