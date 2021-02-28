WATCH: Chris Lemonis on another walk-off winner over Tulane

The Bulldogs take two out of three from the Green Wave

It was another day and another walk-off winner for the Bulldogs. Tanner Allen's two-run, ninth-inning single gave No. 5 Mississippi State a 5-4 win over Tulane on Sunday and sent MSU to a series win over the Green Wave. Allen's heroics came just one day after a walk-off grand slam from Luke Hancock. With this weekend's two wins, State now sits at 5-2 overall for the young season.

Following Sunday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the contest and the weekend as a whole. Watch the video at the top of this page to see Lemonis' full postgame press conference.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.