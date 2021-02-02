A preseason chat with the skipper

In just a little over two weeks, the Diamond Dogs return to action.

Mississippi State baseball gets back on the field for the first time since last March on February 19. As usual, the Bulldogs carry high expectations into the season.

On Tuesday, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss his team. Where are the position battles? What's the lineup going to look like? Which pitchers on a deep pitching staff will be in which roles?

Lemonis discusses all that and more in his 2021 media day press conference. You can watch Lemonis' full session with reporters in the video above.

